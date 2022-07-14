NY AG Asks To Hasten Discovery in Suit Against Eviction Firm

By Nate Beck (July 14, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- New York's attorney general's office argued its lawsuit hasn't deterred real estate law firm Balsamo Rosenblatt & Hall PC from trying to extract rent from tenants who never signed leases and engaging in other misconduct, as it asked a judge to remove an automatic pause on discovery. Brent Meltzer, chief of the attorney general's housing protection unit, asked the New York Supreme Court in a letter Wednesday to allow discovery to begin early while the court prepares to consider in December Meltzer's motion to dismiss counterclaims and defenses from the law firm. The attorney general's office sued Balsamo Rosenblatt in late March, arguing the eviction litigation firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS