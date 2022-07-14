DOL Revives Nondisplacement Rule For Service Contractors

By Daniel Wilson (July 14, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday issued a proposal to require federal service contractors to give first right of refusal to incumbent employees when taking over agencies' existing requirements, effectively reviving and expanding on a rescinded Obama-era rule. The proposed "nondisplacement" rule stems from a November executive order and would place clauses into successor contracts for existing services deals, requiring federal contractors and subcontractors who take over the "same or similar" work from previous incumbents to make good faith offers for existing employees to stay on, with limited exceptions. "Executive Order 14055 and these proposed implementing regulations ensure efficient and...

