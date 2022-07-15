Sen. Booker Presents Bill To Curb Military Family Deportations

By Hayley Fowler (July 15, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Sen. Cory Booker introduced legislation that would restrict the grounds on which certain family members of the U.S. military can be deported, following a proposal in the U.S. House of Representatives to streamline citizenship for immigrant service members. The bill, S.4526, was introduced in the chamber Wednesday and referred to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. The New Jersey senator is listed as its only sponsor. The bill text wasn't immediately available Friday, but the title states it is intended to "amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to limit the grounds of deportability for certain relatives of members of the Armed...

