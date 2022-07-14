'Rust' Producers Beat Assault And Distress Claims, For Now

By Gina Kim (July 14, 2022, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Producers of the film "Rust" dodged a script supervisor's assault and intentional emotional distress claims Thursday after a California judge found that she didn't establish that they knew Alec Baldwin was going to point and discharge a loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on set, but allowed her to amend her claims. At the close of Thursday's hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael E. Whitaker adopted his tentative ruling sustaining, for now, defendant producers Anjul Nigam and Brittany House Pictures' demurrer against Mamie Mitchell's claims for assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress stemming from the October 2021 shooting death...

