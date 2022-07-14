Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-ComEd CEO, Lobbyists Set For March Bribery Trial

By Celeste Bott (July 14, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Commonwealth Edison Co.'s former CEO and several ex-lobbyists and consultants are now set to go to trial in Chicago on March 6 on charges of conspiracy and bribery to push for energy regulation favorable to the utility.

The new trial date for former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former lobbyists Michael McClain and John Hooker, and former consultant Jay Doherty was set during a hearing Thursday morning before U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber. They face allegations of bribery conspiracy, bribery, and willfully falsifying ComEd books and records, with prosecutors saying the most serious charges can result in up to 20 years in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!