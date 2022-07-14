Ex-ComEd CEO, Lobbyists Set For March Bribery Trial

By Celeste Bott (July 14, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Commonwealth Edison Co.'s former CEO and several ex-lobbyists and consultants are now set to go to trial in Chicago on March 6 on charges of conspiracy and bribery to push for energy regulation favorable to the utility. The new trial date for former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former lobbyists Michael McClain and John Hooker, and former consultant Jay Doherty was set during a hearing Thursday morning before U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber. They face allegations of bribery conspiracy, bribery, and willfully falsifying ComEd books and records, with prosecutors saying the most serious charges can result in up to 20 years in...

