SL Green Gets OK To Submit Stalking Horse Bid On NY Tower

By Rick Archer (July 14, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday gave an affiliate of SL Green Realty Corp. the go-ahead to submit a stalking horse bid worth about $2 billion in the Chapter 11 auction of a 44-story New York City office tower. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath approved PWM Property Management's bidding procedures motion for its building at 245 Park Ave. after hearing counsel for PWM and SL Green express hope they were heading for a smooth ending of what had been a sometimes contentious Chapter 11. The bid, which establishes the minimum offer in PWM's auction of the property,...

