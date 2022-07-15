401(k) Revenue-Sharing In Focus After 6th Circ. ERISA Ruling

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 15, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit's recent decision upholding claims that an employer violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by offering more expensive share classes of mutual funds in its retirement plan could sharpen courts' focus on revenue-sharing agreements in 401(k) plans in similar cases, experts say. The published opinion from a three-judge panel in Forman v. TriHealth Inc. et al., released Wednesday, reversed dismissal of a claim from TriHealth workers that their employer violated ERISA by offering a pricier share class. The panel concluded that the workers had plausibly alleged the company breached its fiduciary duty under ERISA through the offering, given that retirees had provided evidence that the plan...

