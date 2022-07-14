Reject Appeal On Delta Heathrow Slots, European Court Urged

By Bryan Koenig (July 14, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The European Court of Justice advocate general recommended Thursday that the European Union's top court reject an appeal from American Airlines challenging a decision to lift restrictions on how Delta uses flight slots at Heathrow Airport picked up from American's merger with US Airways. Advocate General Athanasios Rantos' advisory opinion isn't binding. But the court is likely to follow his recommendations as it considers a European Union General Court decision holding that the European Commission did not misinterpret the bloc's antitrust rules when it allowed Delta Air Lines to repurpose slots originally used for London-to-Philadelphia long-haul flights. Delta picked up extra...

