Chicago's US Atty Claims Cubs' Wrigley Field Violates ADA

By Dorothy Atkins (July 15, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Chicago's U.S. attorney has hit the Chicago Cubs with a lawsuit in Illinois federal court, claiming the team's $575 million renovation of Wrigley Field failed to accommodate disabled individuals, giving them the worst seats in the Major League Baseball stadium, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. In a 19-page complaint Thursday, the government alleges the team's multiyear renovations, dubbed "the 1060 Project," which began in 2014, discriminated against people with disabilities and removed the best wheelchair seating in the stadium's three seating areas. "Although this project significantly enhanced the gameday experience for many fans, particularly those able to take...

