Amazon Proposes 2nd Buy Box Offer In EU Antitrust Deal

By Bryan Koenig (July 14, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com on Thursday floated several commitments to appease European competition enforcers who have accused the e-commerce giant of misusing its access to third-party seller information and giving preference to its own offerings and logistics customers. Among those commitments, Amazon would offer European customers a second, competing offer as part of its Buy Box program, through which featured products can be purchased with a single click. As part of a formal approval process, the European Commission put out for public comment a series of commitments to resolve two investigations into Amazon, including one in which the blocwide enforcer accused it in November...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS