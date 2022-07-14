Starz Brought MGM Licensing Suit In Time, 9th Circ. Says

By Lauren Berg (July 14, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Starz Entertainment wasn't too late bringing claims that an MGM unit breached their agreements by licensing to Starz's competitors films that were supposed to be exclusive to the television network, the Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday, splitting from the Second Circuit in determining how far back copyright holders can recover damages. A copyright claim generally accrues when the infringement occurs, but under the so-called "discovery rule," a claim can accrue when the copyright holder becomes aware of the infringement, which the Ninth Circuit said allows copyright holders to recover damages for infringing acts that happened before they discovered the infringement. Because of...

