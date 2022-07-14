Celsius CEO Blames Ch. 11 On Crypto Crash, 'Poor Decisions'

By Elise Hansen (July 14, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency platform Celsius Network is seeking Chapter 11 protection with a shortfall of nearly $1.2 billion thanks to the cryptocurrency market downturn and "poor asset deployment decisions," the company's CEO told a New York bankruptcy court Thursday. Celsius Network LLC and six affiliates filed their petition for bankruptcy late Wednesday, and CEO Alex Mashinsky weighed in on the company's financial state on Thursday. The company has more than 100,000 creditors, many of them its customers, and hasn't yet landed on a reorganization plan, according to court filings. Celsius, whose tagline is "unbank yourself," allows users to earn rewards on deposits of various...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS