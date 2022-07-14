KBR To Lead R&D For UK Military Artificial Intelligence Testing

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 14, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- International cybersecurity contractor KBR announced Thursday it will lead research and development for an artificial intelligence and machine-learning project at the U.K. Ministry of Defence. Frazer-Nash Consultancy, a U.K. and Australian technology services provider that KBR acquired in October 2021, is set to work with the MOD's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, or Dstl, as part of the three-year Autonomous Resilient Cyber Defence project, which will develop defense concepts that can be tested and evaluated against simulated military attacks. "Dstl are excited to be working with KBR and Frazer-Nash on this vanguard project, delivering cutting-edge response and recovery concept demonstrators over...

