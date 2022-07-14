Jones Day, ArentFox Guide $104M Loan For Fla. Development

By Faith Williams (July 14, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC has secured a $103.5 million mortgage from Wells Fargo for a mixed-use development in South Florida, according to a Broward County mortgage document filed Thursday, and was advised by Jones Day and ArentFox Schiff LLP. Modera Academical Village, which broke ground Wednesday in Davie, Florida, is set to feature 793 apartments and about 16,000 square feet of retail space. Jones Day and ArentFox Schiff LLP advised Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC on a $103.5 million mortgage deal with Wells Fargo for a mixed-used development outside Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that will add nearly 800 apartment units plus...

