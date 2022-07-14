US Officials Tout 3rd Union Win For Mexican Workers

By Jennifer Doherty (July 14, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- United States and Mexican authorities announced Thursday the resolution of an inquiry into union busting claims at a Panasonic automotive plant in Reynosa, Mexico, an outcome U.S. officials vaunted as their third victory for workers under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The Biden administration invoked the trade deal's Rapid Response Labor Mechanism back in May, calling on the government of Mexico to address claims raised in a petition brought by a Mexican union and U.S. advocacy group Rethink Trade. The duo alleged that workers at the automotive plant were being denied their right to free association and collective bargaining. In response, Mexican authorities...

