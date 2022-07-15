Red States Pan Immigration Enforcement Memo At High Court

By Eric Heisig (July 15, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Texas, Louisiana and 19 other Republican-led states have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to continue blocking the Biden administration from focusing removal efforts only on certain groups of migrants, arguing that not only they but the whole U.S. will suffer from the strategy's alleged ill effects if it is allowed to go into effect. Texas and Louisiana in a separate brief, as well as the other states in an amicus brief, told the justices that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security memo laying out enforcement priorities constrains their own efforts to combat illegal immigration and affects their finances. Despite a contrary...

