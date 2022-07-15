Developer Pays $42M For South Florida Residential Property

By Faith Williams (July 15, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Palm Beach real estate developer Frisbie Group has purchased a property from Palm Beach Atlantic University for $41.5 million and is set to transform it into a two-tower residential project, according to a deed recorded in Palm Beach County on Thursday. The deal is for 1315 and 1401 S. Flagler Drive, and the project, South Flagler House, will offer three- to six-bedroom homes, townhouses, and penthouses. The "mansions in the sky," designed by New York's Robert A.M. Stern Architects, are expected to cost between $10 million and $75 million, according to a May press release. Frisbie Group is partnering with Texas-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS