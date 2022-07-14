NY AG Wins Intervention Bid In $13M Tax Whistleblower Case

By Paul Williams (July 14, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- New York's attorney general can intervene and propose a settlement in a whistleblower case alleging that a headhunting firm shorted the state $13.3 million in taxes, a federal judge ruled Thursday, rejecting the whistleblower's claims that the intervention was unjustified. Federal rules of procedure allow New York Attorney General Letitia James to intervene in the lawsuit against Egon Zehnder International Inc., because the state is a real party in interest in the action and entering the case allows it to protect its interests, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman said. New York Attorney General Letitia James can intervene and propose a...

