Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY AG Wins Intervention Bid In $13M Tax Whistleblower Case

By Paul Williams (July 14, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- New York's attorney general can intervene and propose a settlement in a whistleblower case alleging that a headhunting firm shorted the state $13.3 million in taxes, a federal judge ruled Thursday, rejecting the whistleblower's claims that the intervention was unjustified.

Federal rules of procedure allow New York Attorney General Letitia James to intervene in the lawsuit against Egon Zehnder International Inc., because the state is a real party in interest in the action and entering the case allows it to protect its interests, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James can intervene and propose a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!