Activision Shakes IP Battle Over 'Call Of Duty' Elements

By Jasmin Jackson (July 14, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has cleared Activision Blizzard and Rockstar Games of trademark and copyright infringement claims surrounding "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," ruling that the main character wasn't poached from an entertainment consultant's new game pitch and granting the game developers' sanctions bids. U.S. District Judge Todd Robinson said in an order granting dismissal with prejudice Tuesday that consulting company Brooks Entertainment Inc. had lodged a "legally baseless" suit, which had accused Activision Blizzard Inc. and Rockstar Games Inc. of ripping off the persona and name of the battle game's main character. In addition, Judge Robinson determined sanctions were warranted...

