Del. Trial Over Oracle's $9.3B NetSuite Buy Starts Next Week

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 14, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A derivative stockholder suit in Delaware Chancery Court against Oracle Corp. leaders over the company's $9.3 billion acquisition of NetSuite Inc. in 2016 goes to trial for 10 days in Georgetown, Delaware, next week after more than five years of litigation and five amendments to the complaint. Questions to be answered at trial include whether the acquisition was entirely fair to Oracle, whether company leaders breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the deal and whether Oracle and its shareholders are entitled to damages as a result of the acquisition. The remaining defendants in the case — Oracle founder Lawrence J. Ellison,...

