Illumina Pays Complete Genomics $325M To End DNA IP Row

By Lauren Berg (July 14, 2022, 10:48 PM EDT) -- After a Delaware federal jury determined Illumina willfully infringed DNA sequencing patents held by Complete Genomics Inc. and owes $334 million — a figure that could be tripled — CGI's Chinese parent MGI said Thursday its rival agreed to pay $325 million to resolve the parties' fights in California and the First State. Illumina agreed to pay $325 million to end MGI's patent infringement claims against it, MGI said Thursday. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Illumina will pay $325 million to U.S.-based MGI subsidiary Complete Genomics, which reflects the damages owed to each party after Illumina scored an...

