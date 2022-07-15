Bolivia Must Pay $105M In Pension System Fight

By Caroline Simson (July 15, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Bolivia has been ordered by an international tribunal to pay Spanish financial group Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA $105 million for failing to complete the nationalization of its pension system, leaving the bank in the lurch as the transfer process dragged on for more than a decade. An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal unanimously concluded in a July 12 award that Bolivia had violated international law by botching the turnover of its pension system from a BBVA subsidiary to a newly formed state-owned administrator and forcing it to operate in unstable conditions without an exit date in sight....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS