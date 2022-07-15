Long-Running Feud Over SEC's Proxy Rules Isn't Over

By Tom Zanki (July 15, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's partial rollback of rules governing proxy advisory firms left parties on both sides unsatisfied, indicating that the agency's attempt to balance corporate and investor interests is not settled. The SEC's actions Wednesday, passed 3-2 on party lines with Democrats in favor, would take effect for the 2023 proxy season. The revisions mark the agency's latest attempt to resolve an often bitter decade-plus-long debate over the role of proxy advisers in corporate governance. Recent battles have pitted companies against proxy firms and some of their investor clients, who saw the SEC's 2020 rules as meddling in...

