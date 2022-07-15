Paramount Accused Of Illegally Sharing Data With Facebook

By Gina Kim (July 15, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Paramount has become the latest company to be hit with a proposed class action alleging that it secretly collects and discloses with Facebook personal information from CBS.com subscribers who stream content on its website. In a complaint filed Thursday in Illinois federal court, CBS.com subscriber and Facebook user Shannon Parcell accused New York-based Paramount Global Corp., which owns CBS.com, of violating the federal Video Privacy Protection Act by gathering and sharing site visitors' personally identifiable information — including a record of every video clip they view — to Facebook without their permission. "In particular, defendant leverages its videos to derive substantial...

