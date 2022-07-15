AmTrust Inks $13M Deal To End Securities Fraud Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 15, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- AmTrust Financial Services Inc. has reached a $13 million class action settlement with investors — with a proposed one-third cut for their lawyers — that puts an end to securities fraud litigation against the insurance company, according to a court filing. The Thursday motion for preliminary approval of the settlement notes that lead counsel for the investor class will ask the court to award attorney fees of up to $4.3 million and advises the court that a fee-sharing agreement has been in place even before the lawsuit was filed with a Czech lawyer linked to the lead plaintiff, also a Czech...

