Musk, Twitter To Get 1st Delaware Chancery Face-Off Tuesday

By Jeff Montgomery (July 15, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Twitter Inc. and tech mogul Elon Musk will face off in a preliminary skirmish Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court over fast-tracking a suit to force Musk to honor his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media giant, despite his recent, alleged exercise of a right to terminate on July 8. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick ordered an 11 a.m. hearing on Twitter's motion to expedite the schedule, a step Musk is expected to oppose. The deal struck by the two companies set Oct. 24 as a "drop dead" closing date, with Twitter seeing a four-day trial starting Sept....

