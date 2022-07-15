Panthers Owner's Firm Sues To Block $21M SC Stadium Claim

By Jeff Montgomery (July 15, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt real estate venture owned by an interest of Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has sued a South Carolina county in Delaware's bankruptcy court, challenging the county's suit in state court seeking a return of $21 million it contributed to a scuttled, $800 million practice complex. GT Real Estate Holdings LLC argued Thursday before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens that York County, South Carolina, violated the bankruptcy's automatic stay protection for debtors when it launched a complaint in South Carolina seeking recovery of the $21 million from GT's direct and indirect affiliates, its parent company, and the city of...

