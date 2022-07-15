NJ Atty Malpractice Suit Revived Over Pub Crawl Crash Case

By Bill Wichert (July 15, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- New Jersey state judges must apply the more lenient "good cause" standard to discovery extension requests made after arbitration and trial notices that would otherwise trigger the "exceptional circumstances" standard, a state appellate panel said Friday, reviving a malpractice action against Marks O'Neill O'Brien Doherty & Kelly PC. The panel in a published opinion nixed rulings denying bids to extend discovery and granting summary judgment to Marks O'Neill and firm attorney Geri Jaffee in a lawsuit from Hollywood Cafe and Sports Bar alleging they mishandled a settled complaint from a patron who was severely injured in a drunken driving crash after...

