RCS, Blackstone Settle Feud Over Milan Buildings

By Caroline Simson (July 15, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- RCS MediaGroup SpA announced Friday that it settled its dispute with Blackstone Group over throwing a wrench into the private equity firm's planned $279 million sale of properties that once housed the Italian publisher. RCS said it had agreed to reimburse Blackstone €10 million ($10.08 million) for fees it incurred over the last four years in litigation in New York and arbitration in Milan. The publisher also agreed to spend €59.9 million ($60.35 million) to purchase the part of the property that serves as headquarters for Corriere della Sera, a popular daily newspaper it owns. The dispute goes back to 2018,...

