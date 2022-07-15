Texas Court Denies Alex Jones' Newest Sanctions Delay Bid

By Katie Buehler (July 15, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel has denied conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' most recent attempt to delay payment of $1 million in sanctions in a trio of defamation suits brought by families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A three-justice panel of the Third Court of Appeals in Austin issued a two-sentence opinion Thursday denying a petition for writ of mandamus filed by Jones and the company that runs his InfoWars podcast, Free Speech Systems LLC. Jones had asked the intermediate appellate court to direct an Austin judge to either defer payment of the sanctions until a final judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS