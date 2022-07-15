3rd Circ. Urged To Ax NCAA's Amateurism Defense In Pay Suit

By Grace Elletson (July 15, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The NCAA is trying to hide behind its tradition of amateurism to avoid paying athletes, a group of students said, urging a Third Circuit panel to reject the organization's arguments that a lower court erroneously allowed the athletes' pay suit to move forward. The current and former Division I athletes said in their Thursday brief that the National Collegiate Athletic Association and a group of colleges are attempting to shirk accountability under the Fair Labor Standards Act to avoid potentially paying the athletes for their labor on college sports teams. The students argued that the U.S. Supreme Court case NCAA v....

