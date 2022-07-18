What High Court Sears Case May Mean For Section 363 Sales

By Thomas Loeb and Drew Parobek (July 18, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a dispute between Mall of America owner MOAC Mall Holdings LLC and Transform Holdco LLC as to whether a lease Transform acquired at a bankruptcy sale can be challenged after that sale has closed. The dispute pertains to the former three-story Sears Holding Corp. anchor store located at the sprawling Mall of America in Minnesota. Through a bankruptcy sale order, Transform Holdco purchased from Sears the right to assign Sears' lease covering the anchor store space to a third party. After the bankruptcy sale closed, the bankruptcy court authorized Transform Holdco to assign the...

