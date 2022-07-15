Glassmaker, Insurer Settle Tornado Damage Coverage Dispute

By Riley Murdock (July 15, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Pilkington and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. have reached a settlement in the glass manufacturer's tornado coverage suit over damages potentially as high as $100 million, according to an order filed Friday in New York federal court. MSI, Pilkington and Aon Risk Services Central, the manufacturer's insurance broker, have agreed to drop all claims related to a disputed $15 million policy sublimit for windstorms, according to the filing announcing the settlement. Details of the settlement were not immediately available Friday. Counsel for Pilkington and MSI declined to comment. Representatives for Aon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Pilkington sued MSI and Aon...

