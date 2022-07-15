House Bill Seeks To Widen High Court's Narrow TCPA Reading

By Allison Grande (July 15, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A pair of House Democrats have floated legislation that would amend the Telephone Consumer Protection Act to expand the types of dialing equipment covered by the law, a move that would upend a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that refused to embrace such a broad reading of the statute. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Katie Porter, D-Calif., said Tuesday that they'd introduced H.R. 8334, the Robotext Scam Prevention Act, in order to crack down on fraudsters that bombard consumers with unwanted automated text messages. The proposed legislation would update the TCPA, enacted in 1991, to make explicit that the law's restrictions on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS