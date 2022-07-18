2 Dems Urge VPN Data Crackdown After Dobbs Ruling

By Caleb Symons (July 18, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A pair of Democratic lawmakers are asking the Federal Trade Commission to curb "abusive and deceptive data practices" used by virtual private network providers, saying it's difficult for individual consumers to determine which services they can trust to protect their internet activity. In a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan on Wednesday, the lawmakers — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, D-Calif. — said those issues are particularly concerning after the Supreme Court last month overturned the constitutional right to abortion. People seeking an abortion are now often told that installing a VPN, which purports to give users more...

