Wis. Lending Biz Lying About Tribal Ownership, Suit Says

By Lauraann Wood (July 15, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- An Illinois borrower targeted a Wisconsin lender Friday in a proposed class action alleging the company falsely claimed to be owned by a Native American tribe while operating a predatory loan business charging interest rates that soar above the state's statutory maximum. Borrower Joseph Morgan's federal lawsuit claims West Side Lending LLC gave Illinois residents loans with interest rates ranging between 630% and 780% by putting on an "elaborate charade," through which it purported to be owned and controlled by the Menominee Tribe of Wisconsin and therefore insulated against the state's legal caps through sovereign immunity. So-called tribal lenders such as...

