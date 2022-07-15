3rd Circ. Won't Revive 5-Hour Energy Tax Suit Against Walmart

By Gina Kim (July 15, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday refused to revive a putative class action a Pennsylvania man filed against Walmart accusing it of improperly charging a sales tax on 5-Hour Energy drinks, finding there's nothing in his suit that suggested the consumer bought the drink assuming it would be tax-free. In an 11-page unpublished decision authored by U.S. Circuit Judge David J. Porter, the panel unanimously affirmed a trial court's dismissal of customer Christopher Lisowski's proposed class action against Walmart that alleged violations of Pennsylvania's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection statute and asserted common law claims for conversion, unjust enrichment and breach...

