SmileDirect Ga. Dental Board Antitrust Suit Tossed, For Now

By Bryan Koenig (July 18, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has nixed, for now, SmileDirectClub's lawsuit accusing the state Board of Dentistry of trying to regulate the teledentistry company out of business, holding that the firm's attack on board rules is irrelevant because its core business model still runs afoul of state law. The ruling leaves SmileDirect with few options if it wants to continue with its antitrust claims against a state regime that requires dentists to physically supervise the teeth scans that SmileDirect uses to prescribe straightening aligners, other than to argue that it is not covered by the Georgia Dental Practice Act and that the firm...

