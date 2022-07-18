Drug Cos., Researchers Back Juno's 'Possession' Petition

By Dani Kass (July 18, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Drugmakers and research centers are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a Bristol-Myers Squibb unit's case, saying the underlying decision invaliding a cancer therapy patent over written description concerns will place an impossible burden on pharmaceutical and biotech companies. A series of amici on Friday filed briefs supporting a June petition filed by Juno Therapeutics Inc. and Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, echoing concerns that the Federal Circuit has added a requirement that an inventor must have "possession" of the invention to meet written description requirements under Section 112 of the Patent Act. "The Federal Circuit's 'inventor had possession'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS