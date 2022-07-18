Macy's Asks For Full Coverage In Worker's Injury Suit

By Ganesh Setty (July 18, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Vanliner Insurance Co. can't limit any indemnification payments based on the extent Macy's Inc. could be found negligent in a worker's personal injury suit, the clothing retailer told a New York federal court, arguing that a logistics company breached an agreement to generally hold Macy's fully harmless. The Vanliner-insured logistics company, Home Delivery Link Inc., breached a November 2014 "transfer and delivery agreement" with Macy's that required any additional insured endorsement in HDL's commercial general liability policy would not limit coverage based on the "percentage of negligence attributed to the named insured," Macy's said Friday. While Vanliner agreed to cover Macy's...

