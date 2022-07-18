Calif. CPA Admits To $1.2M In COVID Biz Relief Fraud

By Anna Scott Farrell (July 18, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A California accountant has admitted he created a fake tax return to help his longtime client defraud the government's small-business pandemic relief program of $1.2 million Bernard Turk pled guilty in a California federal court Friday to one count of wire fraud after admitting he played a crucial role in the scam when he submitted a false 2019 tax return for his client, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The return made it appear as though his client operated an advertising agency with a $5.3 million payroll, which ultimately convinced the U.S. Small Business Administration and a bank in Marion,...

