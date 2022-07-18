Kellogg Beats Another Strawberry Pop-Tarts False Ad Suit

By Gina Kim (July 18, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Friday permanently nixed a putative class action accusing Kellogg of tricking customers into thinking its Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts contain more strawberries than they actually do, ruling that a reasonable customer wouldn't expect fresh strawberries to be the ingredient in the product. In an 10-page order, U.S. District Judge Nelson S. Roman closed out plaintiff Elizabeth Russett's complaint for good, and denied leave to amend, finding that Russett failed to sufficiently plead that the front packaging of the product is false or misleading to customers. A New York federal judge on Friday dismissed a customer's...

