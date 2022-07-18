3 Wash. Tribes Ask 9th Circ. To Back Fishing Rights Win

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (July 18, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Three Washington state tribes told the Ninth Circuit on Friday that a Seattle federal judge correctly interpreted the boundaries of various tribes' traditional fishing grounds, a decision that's been challenged on the grounds that it could create ambiguities in similar cases. According to the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez in October was right to determine the Lummi Nation's traditional fishing grounds do not include the waters east of Whidbey Island in the Puget Sound north of Seattle. Judge Martinez was interpreting a key 1974 ruling made by another Washington state federal judge, U.S. District Judge George Hugo Boldt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS