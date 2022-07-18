Credit Suisse Pays FDIC $19.35M In Colonial Bank RMBS Deal

By Jon Hill (July 18, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Credit Suisse unit has paid more than $19 million to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as part of a settlement of legal claims brought over allegedly toxic residential mortgage-backed securities sold to the now-defunct Colonial Bank in the lead-up to its 2009 failure. In Friday filings, a New York federal judge signed off on a stipulated dismissal of the FDIC's claims against Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, one of several RMBS issuers and underwriters named in a 2012 lawsuit that the agency has pursued as receiver for the Alabama-based Colonial Bank. The dismissal, which was made with prejudice, was the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS