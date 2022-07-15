Musk Fights Twitter's Bid To Expedite Trial Over $44B Deal

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 15, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk blasted Twitter's bid to fast-track a suit that seeks to force the tech mogul to go through with his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media giant, saying in a Friday filing that the court should reject the "unjustifiable request to rush" the merger case to trial. Musk and Twitter announced the $44 billion agreement on April 25, but within weeks Musk was voicing public concerns about automated "bot" posts within Twitter's traffic, its effect on revenues, and purported roadblocks he has encountered from the company while trying to get more information on the issue. Twitter's motion to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS