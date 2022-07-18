TC Energy CEO Insists Columbia Deal Was Fair At Del. Trial

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 18, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The chief executive of TC Energy Corp. fended off questions Monday from former Columbia Pipeline Group Inc. shareholders about negotiations leading up to the pipeline's $13 billion, $25.50-per-share sale to the Canadian energy company's predecessor TransCanada Corp. in 2016 and insisted that the deal was fair. The shareholders allege that François Poirier — TransCanada's lead negotiator in the 2016 deal and now TC Energy Corp.'s president and CEO — is one of the executives at TransCanada who aided and abetted Columbia's top managers and its board in breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger. The consolidated class action alleges that TransCanada...

