Kids Cartoon Co. Beats Pump-And-Dump Suit For Good

By Sarah Jarvis (July 18, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has permanently tossed a shareholder suit alleging kids cartoon company Genius Brands International Inc. engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme, finding the proposed investor class did not adequately allege deceptive practices. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer noted in a Friday order that lead plaintiffs Ali Alavi and A Legacy Foundation were not proper class representatives and that their latest complaint failed to back up their claims that Genius had made false statements in filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and that the company's CEO had made false statements on Instagram. The court had previously found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS