1st Circ. OKs Pharmacist's 10-Year Term For Deadly Outbreak

By Chris Villani (July 18, 2022, 11:58 AM EDT) -- The First Circuit upheld a 10½-year prison term for a pharmacist whose lab sparked a deadly meningitis outbreak, rejecting the former executive's argument that a lower court improperly inflated what had been a sentence of eight years behind bars. The panel found in an opinion published Friday that U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns did not err in increasing the prison time for New England Compounding Center pharmacist Glenn Chin. Judge Stearns resentenced Chin in July 2021 after the government, in an appeal to the First Circuit, claimed that Chin's advisory sentence range within the federal guidelines' should be enhanced due...

