Allstate Doesn't Owe Coverage To Dead Racer's Stepfather

By Hope Patti (July 18, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- An Allstate unit isn't obligated to cover a policyholder in an underlying suit over his stepson's death at a speedway, a Texas federal judge ruled, finding that a motor vehicle exclusion bars coverage of bodily injury claims involving a vehicle under his homeowner's policy. A Texas federal judge ruled that an Allstate unit does not have to cover a policyholder in a suit over his stepson's death at a speedway. The judge found that a motor vehicle exclusion bars coverage of bodily injury claims involving a vehicle under his homeowner's policy. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS