Chase Claims Eyewear Cos.' $272M Fraud Suit Is Time-Barred

By Katryna Perera (July 18, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA asked a New York federal judge on Friday to toss a lawsuit accusing the bank of ignoring red flags from a cybercriminal scheme that stole $272 million from an international eyewear company's New York account in 2019, arguing that the claims are time-barred. Chase filed a motion to dismiss, claiming it was not responsible for the eyewear company's lack of strong internal cybersecurity protocols, which failed to detect that the fraud had been occurring for four months. Essilor International SAS, the French unit of international eyewear company EssilorLuxottica SA, and its own Thai manufacturing subsidiary, Essilor Manufacturing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS